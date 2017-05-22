Recent news:

Client familiarity boosting cyber take-up: CIAB

Matthew Neill 22 May 2017

Increased awareness of cyber risk and improved offerings in the insurance market are behind a steady climb in the take-up of coverage, according to the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB).

In its latest biannual cyber insurance market watch survey, released today, the CIAB said 32 percent of members surveyed had clients that had purchased at least some form of cyber coverage in the last six months.

This compares to take-up rates of 29 percent in October 2016 and...

