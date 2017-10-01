Recent news:

Clear Blue adds $100mn QEO auto program

David Bull 29 September 2017

Fronting specialist Clear Blue has signed an exclusive deal with QEO to front the Texas-based MGA's commercial auto insurance program, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, Clear Blue is set to take over from State National on the program, which is thought to generate more than $100mn of premiums annually.

It is also understood that the fronting specialist has secured reinsurance support for the QEO program from a trio of carriers, including MS Amlin and Qatar Re.

QEO is a commercial transportation-focused MGA founded by David Disiere, the entrepreneur who built Deep South Insurance before selling it to QBE in 2008 for $190mn.

The agreement with Clear Blue is believed to establish QEO as the exclusive writer of commercial auto insurance for the fronting carrier.

The addition of the QEO program is also thought to be the biggest transaction to date for Clear Blue, which launched in late 2015 with backing from experienced sector investor Pine Brook.

Earlier this month this publication revealed that the company was set to bulk up its surplus in preparation for further growth by adding $42mn of funds from Pine Brook as part of the New York private equity firm's $250mn commitment.

The capital injection was expected to be in place by the end of this month and would take the AM Best A- rated company to a financial size category of 8.

AM Best places insurers in the class if they have an adjusted policyholder surplus of between $100mn and $250mn.

Clear Blue has already signed up four programs this year, including two deals with MGA Stratus Risk Underwriters to launch new offerings for airport property and hangar owners and lessors in Florida and Texas.

At least one of these other programs is thought to be backed by Qatar Re.

Other reinsurers sitting behind Clear Blue fronted programs include TransRe, Gen Re, Tokio Millennium Re, Endurance, PartnerRe, JRG Re, Beazley and Hiscox.

Clear Blue acts as a 100 percent fronting carrier for traditional reinsurance markets, total return reinsurers and collateralised writers, as well as Lloyd's syndicates.

The firm also operates as a program manager, working with carrier partners to oversee MGA relationships, and handles the claims side of the business in conjunction with third party administrators.

For State National, the loss of the QEO program comes as it is in the process of being bought by Markel.

The $100mn+ premium it generated compares to $1.46bn of gross written premiums booked by State National in 2016, according to its annual report.

Clear Blue, QEO and State National could not be reached for comment at time of going to press.