6 July 2017

CityUK delivers blueprint for UK financial services sector

Laura Board 5 July 2017

Greater collaboration between the government, industry and regulators and a centralised means of harnessing fintech investments are among the ingredients needed to ensure the UK financial services sector is still flourishing in 2025, according lobby group CityUK.

A CityUK report compiled in conjunction with PwC gives a series of recommendations that the authors estimate would deliver gross value added - a measure of output - of £16bn ($20.7bn) by 2025, and bolster gross domestic product by 2 percent, or an...

