City minister hints at significant Ogden row-back

Charlie Thomas 27 June 2017

UK City minister Stephen Barclay today gave insurers increased hope of a favourable change to the Ogden rate just months after it was slashed, after describing the existing mechanism as "outdated".

Speaking at the Association of British Insurers conference today, Barclay thanked the industry for its responses to the ongoing consultation into how the personal injury discount rate should be set.

Noting that the 2.5 percentage point cut to the rate introduced in March this year had "concerned" him, Barclay...

