Citizens ups budget for harder reinsurance renewal

David Bull 14 December 2017

Florida's state-backed insurer Citizens has budgeted for an 8 percent increase in its private risk-transfer costs for next year in anticipation of a hardening property cat market.

The carrier said it would once again try to protect its surplus through "prudent and measured" risk transfer efforts next year.

It added that its 2018 budget includes a provision for $100mn of private risk transfer from its coastal account, an increase of $7.3mn from the amount set aside for this year.

"While...

