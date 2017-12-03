Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 December 2017

Citizens retains $6.4bn surplus despite Irma claims

Catrin Shi 1 December 2017

Citizens Property Insurance has reached the end of the hurricane season with a surplus of $6.4bn, despite claims from Hurricane Irma, according to the firm.

Irma, which hit the Florida Keys on 10 September as a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to produce up to 70,000 claims and $1.2bn in damages to Citizens policyholders.

Citizens remains "financially stable" and has so far closed nearly two-thirds of the 62,000 Irma-related claims, including more than 42,400 claims in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe...

