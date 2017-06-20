Recent news:

Citizens approves 5.3% rate hike and policy changes

David Bull 20 June 2017

Florida's Citizens has outlined rate rises and policy changes for 2018 in response to the ongoing assignment of benefits (AOB) crisis.

The state-backed insurer said its board of governors today recommended a 5.3 percent statewide increase for personal lines policyholders, including homeowners, condo unit owners and renters.

It added that most increases are concentrated in the three South Florida counties where water losses, AOB abuse and litigation are disproportionately severe.

Homeowners in Miami Dade will see an average increase of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership