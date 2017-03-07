Recent news:

Citizens anticipates growth after Demotech downgrades

Lucy Jones 7 March 2017

Florida Citizens Property Insurance is expecting an increase in business as a result of Demotech's warning that local insurers with less than $25mn surplus may be downgraded, according to its chief financial officer Jennifer Montero.

"There is a possibility if there isn't a home for these policies with the downgraded companies, they will come back to Citizens," she said on 28 February during a panel discussion at the Sifma IRLS conference in Miami.

Citizens budgeted for small growth this year...

