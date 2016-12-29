Recent news:

CIRC tightens insurer ownership regulations

Matthew Neill 29 December 2016

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) has tightened rules governing ownership of insurance companies and lowered the maximum ownership threshold for any single entity from 51 percent to one third.

In an announcement today the regulator said the change was designed to prevent improper transfer of benefits.

The CIRC has also introduced more stringent access standards for shareholders to ensure those entering the industry are focused on conducting insurance business and have the necessary experience and business plan to operate...

