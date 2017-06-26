Recent news:

CIRC tightens company launch regulations

Matthew Neill 26 June 2017

The Chinese regulator has strengthened its oversight of newly formed (re)insurers in the latest example of stricter controls over the industry.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) last week issued new guidelines that will include tougher tests of the "qualification and authenticity" of shareholder funds and stricter controls of share transfers during companies' set-up period.

In addition, the regulator said it will now conduct interviews with the new firms' board members, executive teams and other staff and require heightened corporate...

