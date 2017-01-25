Recent news:

CIRC restricts insurers listed M&A activity

Laura Board 25 January 2017

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) has formalised widely expected restrictions on insurers' stock market investments and reduced the scope of their listed M&A activity.

The new rules take the sector back to what was in place before a 2015 liberalisation. They limit equity investments to 30 percent of an insurer's total assets, based on the previous quarter's balance sheet, and any one investment to 5 percent in most circumstances.

Insurers wishing to buy stock will need a 100 percent...

