Recent news:

CIRC mulls overseas M&A leeway: report

Matthew Neill 6 March 2017

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) is reportedly mulling a change to its regulatory framework which would ease overseas M&A by large, more solvent companies.

According to Reuters, the regulator is considering allowing firms including China Life Insurance and Ping An Insurance to continue their overseas expansion while retaining strict controls for smaller, riskier companies.

The news agency said the proposal remains in the early stages and no decision has been made as to when it could be implemented.

However,...

