CIRC establishes offshore reinsurance deposit system

Matthew Neill 14 March 2017

The Chinese regulator has introduced an offshore reinsurance deposit system aimed at mitigating the credit risk arising from foreign carriers operating in the country.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in a statement released yesterday that the expansion of offshore reinsurance business in the country had increased credit risks.

The regulator said international credit ratings alone were insufficient in determining the credit risk of offshore reinsurers.

The carriers will now have to deposit funds with unaffiliated domestic commercial banks...

