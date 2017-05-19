Recent news:

CIRC and OCI to work on equivalence framework

Charlie Thomas 19 May 2017

The Chinese and Hong Kong insurance watchdogs have signed an agreement to conduct an assessment into equivalence for the insurance solvency and regulatory regimes in the two territories.

The Equivalence Assessment Framework Agreement was signed on 16 May, and is designed to achieve mutual regulatory recognition for China and Hong Kong and enhance cooperation between the two agencies.

Currently, the two bodies are developing their own enhanced risk-based solvency regulatory regimes with reference to their own circumstances and international benchmarks...

