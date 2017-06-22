Recent news:

Cindy makes landfall in US

Laura Board 22 June 2017

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in the US near the Texas/Louisiana border, according to the US Met Office.

The third storm of the 2017 hurricane season, Cindy is continuing to produce heavy rain over the northern Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

As of 07:00 London time, the NHC said the storm was moving north-northwest with a maximum sustained wind speed recorded at 45mph, down from the 60mph recorded yesterday.

The NHC had previously issued a tropical...

