Cincinnati pegs Q4 cat impact at up to $85mn

Matthew Neill 12 January 2017

US carrier Cincinnati Financial has estimated its pre-tax catastrophe loss burden for the fourth quarter at $75mn to $85mn.

In a statement released today the company said the losses would have a 6.5 to 7.5 percentage point impact on its combined ratio for the fourth quarter.

The losses were primarily attributable to Hurricane Matthew and wildfires in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area.

Management estimated Cincinnati Financial's total share of the losses in Tennessee at $55mn, of which around half would impact its commercial lines results.

Approximately one-third of the $55mn stemmed from damage to two commercial properties and three private homes, it added.

The company said it expected its fourth-quarter P&C combined ratio to range from 96 percent to 98 percent inclusive of the catastrophe impact.

The impact of last year's Q4 cat losses far exceeds the company's 10-year average of a 0.7 point hit to the combined ratio in the fourth quarter.

Even before the effects of the cat losses, Cincinnati Financial said its Q4 combined ratio would be around 3 points higher than the result for the first nine months of 2016.

The deterioration was largely due to less favourable reserve development on prior accident years as a result of higher paid loss trends, the company said.

President and CEO Steven Johnston reiterated that the company has the financial strength to provide "ample capacity to absorb insured losses".

Last July, the insurer said it expected to report pre-tax catastrophe losses of $160mn to $170mn in the second quarter, leading to a combined ratio impact for the period of 14.4 to 15.3 points, based on its estimate of P&C earned premiums.

Around a third of those losses came from hail damage to commercial properties in the San Antonio area, Johnston said.