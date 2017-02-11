Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 February 2017

Cincinnati Financial raises and widens cat bond cover

Fiona Robertson 10 February 2017

Cincinnati Financial's insurance unit renewed its Skyline Re cat bond as a private placement, raising $180mn of reinsurance limit and expanding its coverage, JLT Capital Markets said.

The announcement followed statements by company executives who said that the insurance segment had replaced a $100mn 2014 cat bond with collateralised reinsurance. They made the comments during a conference call with analysts on fourth-quarter earnings.

Skyline Re 2017-1 raised $180mn of indemnity limit split into two sections. One $100mn layer provides per-event...

