Cincinnati beats despite lower cat-hit profits

David Bull 9 February 2017

Cincinnati Financial reported $125mn of operating income for the third quarter that was 31 percent down on the prior-year period but ahead of Wall Street expectations.

The US insurer generated $0.75 a share of operating profit that was ahead of consensus forecasts of $0.66 a share.

The company had preannounced catastrophe losses in the range of $75mn to $80mn and a combined ratio of between 96.0 percent and 98.0 percent.

Actual catastrophe losses recorded in its P&L for the quarter...

