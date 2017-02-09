Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 February 2017

Search archive

Cincinnati beats despite lower cat-hit profits

David Bull 9 February 2017

Cincinnati Financial reported $125mn of operating income for the third quarter that was 31 percent down on the prior-year period but ahead of Wall Street expectations.

The US insurer generated $0.75 a share of operating profit that was ahead of consensus forecasts of $0.66 a share.

The company had preannounced catastrophe losses in the range of $75mn to $80mn and a combined ratio of between 96.0 percent and 98.0 percent.

Actual catastrophe losses recorded in its P&L for the quarter...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π