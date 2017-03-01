Recent news:

CII unites with peers to form Chartered Body Alliance

Laura Board 1 March 2017

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has forged an alliance with peers in the banking and securities and investment industries to raise awareness of the organisations' work and promote the use of chartered professionals.

The CII has joined with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and the Chartered Banker Institute to create the Chartered Body Alliance, which has a joint membership of almost 200,000.

The initiative isn't a merger, and the three member bodies will continue to be separately managed...

