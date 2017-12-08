Recent news:

CIAB survey shows Q3 decline in P&C rates

John Hewitt Jones 8 December 2017

Commercial P&C insurance rates decreased by 1.3 percent in the third quarter of 2017, according to a survey by the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB).

The poll, which took place before hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria lashed the US, showed a slowdown in quarterly rate reductions.

Average rates across all lines of business had fallen by 2.8 percent in the second quarter of the year.

The survey said the Q3 rate reduction was smallest decrease since Q1 2015...

