22 February 2017

Chubb to create European hub for global accounts

Laura Board 22 February 2017

Global insurer Chubb said it will establish a European global and large account operation to serve big clients and those with complex needs, and has reshuffled two senior managers to accommodate the change.

Suresh Krishnan, who is currently vice president for overseas general insurance operations within global accounts, will take the new role of head of the global accounts division, Europe.

He will be based in London, reporting to Jeff Moghrabi, continental European president, and to David Robinson, who is...

