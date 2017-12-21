Recent news:

Chubb taps Gillston to lead NA real estate group

Ted Bunker 21 December 2017

Chubb has taken steps to bolster its North American major accounts real estate and hospitality industry group by adding the unit to the responsibilities of Seth Gillston, the insurer's mergers and acquisitions and private equity practice leader.

Gillston has been named executive vice president and leader of the real estate group while continuing to shoulder the duties of leading the M&A/PE practice, Chubb said today. He reports to North America major accounts COO Matt Merna.

Real estate and hospitality executive...

