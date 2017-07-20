Recent news:

Chubbs McLaughlin succeeds Radzinski in NA commercial

Dan Ascher 20 July 2017

Chubb has promoted Michelle McLaughlin to take over from Edward Radzinski, who is retiring as executive vice president and property manager for its North American commercial insurance division after 39 years with the company.

McLaughlin is taking on the role and will oversee Chubb's retail commercial and package property insurance business, which serves the US and Canadian middle markets through 48 offices across the two countries.

Before her promotion, McLaughlin was package property manager for commercial insurance. She has worked...

