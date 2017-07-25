Recent news:

Chubbs cost savings drive Q2 outperformance

Iulia Ciutina 25 July 2017

Insurance giant Chubb reported second quarter operating earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding market expectations of $2.47 per share and the result achieved in the same period last year by $0.25.

This translated into an operating return on equity of 9.8 percent, 50 basis points (bps) higher than in the corresponding period last year.

The carrier benefited from an improved underwriting performance compared to the prior-year period, with its P&C Q2 combined ratio down 3.2 percentage points to 88.0 percent...

