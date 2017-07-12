Recent news:

Chubbs Bertossi replaces Bonneau as underwriting head

Ted Bunker 12 July 2017

Chubb has named former Ace executive Ross Bertossi to succeed Jacques Bonneau as vice president of global underwriting.

Bertossi will work with Bonneau until the latter retires at the end of this year, Zurich-based Chubb said late today. Bonneau, who joined Ace in 1999, led the company's reinsurance operations for 15 years before becoming executive vice president of global underwriting in 2014.

As part of his new responsibilities, Bertossi will oversee companywide efforts to advance underwriting excellence, general underwriting policy...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership