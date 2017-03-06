Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 March 2017

Chubb reshuffles UK management team

Bernard Goyder 6 March 2017

Chubb has made two changes to its UK leadership, naming Mark Roberts as chief underwriting officer for the UK and Ireland and Sara Mitchell as head of its corporate division for the region.

Roberts, previously UK and Ireland casualty manager, will oversee all P&C product lines in the UK and Ireland in his new role. He first joined Chubb in 1999.

Mitchell will run Chubb's middle market business in the UK and Ireland, the company said in a statement today...

