Chubb promotes Matthews to Europe COO

Matthew Neill 20 February 2017

Chubb has named Adrian Matthews as its new chief operating officer (COO) in continental Europe.

The carrier said Matthews will be responsible for property and casualty lines as well as its sales and distribution function in the region.

He replaces Steve Reiss, who has left to become the carrier's North American real estate and hospitality industry practice leader.

Matthews will be based in Paris and will report to Jeff Moghrabi, who is Chubb divisional president for continental Europe.

