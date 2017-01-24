Recent news:

Chubb promotes Dmitriev to Eurasia and Africa director

Charlie Thomas 24 January 2017

Nikolay Dmitriev, Chubb's regional managing director for Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Turkey, has been promoted to the new role of regional director of P&C for Eurasia and Africa.

Dmitriev will retain his current duties as country president for Russia and the CIS.

In his new role, Dmitriev will continue to report to Giles Ward, Chubb's regional president for Eurasia and Africa.

He will lead the development of Chubb's P&C business across the region, working closely with...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership