Recent news:

Chubb promotes claims specialist Lambourne

Laura Board 23 December 2016

Chubb has promoted Graham Lambourne to the London-based role of head of multinational claims for overseas general insurance.

The insurer had previously named Lambourne global clients claims manager, Europe, in March. Before that he was multinational claims manager for Ace European Group, and has also held senior claims positions at AIG and XL Group.

His new role entails working across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe with responsibility for "further refining and enhancing Chubb's multinational claims capability", the company said...

