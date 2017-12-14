Recent news:

Chubb promotes Church to international property head

John Hewitt-Jones 14 December 2017

Chubb has named Brian Church executive vice president and head of international property for Chubb's overseas general business.

Church steps into the position from the role of executive vice president and US head of major property accounts.

He replaces Jarrod Hill who has moved to become the president of Chubb's Australia and New Zealand operations.

Church will move from New York to London to take up the role, reporting to David Furby, and starts the job on January 1 2018...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership