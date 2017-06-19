Recent news:

Chubb promotes Butler to lead NA insurance

Dan Ascher 19 June 2017

Chubb has appointed Gerard Butler division president for its North American insurance operations to replace the retiring Harold Morrison, the carrier announced today.

In his new role Butler will oversee the insurer's 48 field offices across the US and Canada. He will be responsible for ensuring Chubb's strategy for North America is executed locally by managing relationships with agents and brokers, the insurer said.

Before the promotion, Butler was chief operating officer of North American field operations. He held a...

