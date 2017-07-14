Recent news:

Chubb names leadership for casualty units

Bernard Goyder 14 July 2017

Chubb has appointed Bill Rabl as head of its North American casualty unit, in a re-shuffle of the division's senior leadership.

The company said on 13 July that Rabl has become an executive vice president at Chubb, leading the global casualty team for large corporates headquartered in the US and Canada.

Rabl was a senior executive at legacy Ace, having started at the carrier in 2002, and was previously chief operating officer of Chubb's global casualty business. Based in New...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership