18 July 2017

Chubb names Farrow North American life sciences leader

Dan Ascher 18 July 2017

Chubb has promoted Lee Farrow to become executive vice president and leader of its life sciences industry practice for North America, the insurer announced today.

The new role puts the executive in charge of strategy, operations and underwriting for customers in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, supplement and medical-device sectors.

Farrow will report to Jim West, Chubb's North American industry practice leader.

"Lee has been instrumental in the development of Chubb's life sciences business, and has played an important role over the...

