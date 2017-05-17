Recent news:

Chubb lands ex-FSA chief Turner as European chairman

Bernard Goyder 17 May 2017

Chubb has recruited former Financial Services Authority (FSA) executive chairman Adair Turner as non-executive chairman of its European and Lloyd's businesses in a coup for the insurance giant.

Lord Turner will become chairman of the carrier's company market platform Chubb European Group as well as its Lloyd's business Chubb Underwriting Agencies.

He will work closely with Andrew Kendrick, Chubb's regional president for Europe, who retains executive responsibility for the businesses.

Turner replaces former RSA and Ace chairman John Napier, who...

