Recent news:

Chubb hires Europe property and technical lines head

Matthew Neill 16 January 2017

Chubb has appointed Alf Müller as its new director of property and technical lines for Continental Europe.

The hire is effective immediately and Müller will be based in Paris.

Müller joins the company from Allied World Europe, where he most recently served as global head of onshore construction.

Prior to that, Müller was energy and property manager for Europe at AIG, having begun his career in the industry as an underwriter in Munich Re's engineering department in 1998.

Jeff Moghrabi,...

