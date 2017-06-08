Recent news:

Chubb Global Markets names delegated underwriting manager

Catrin Shi 8 June 2017

Chubb Global Markets has promoted Dominique Largeron to delegated underwriting authorities manager, it announced today.

Largeron is currently assistant manager for delegated underwriting authorities at Chubb Global Markets, the London-based wholesale insurance division of Chubb.

She has 20 years of experience in the market and previously held delegated authority roles at Hiscox and Allied World before joining Chubb Global Markets in June 2015.

Largeron will continue to report to Peter McAdams, head of delegated underwriting management, in her new role...

