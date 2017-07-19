Recent news:

Chubb forms large-scale NA commercial auto group

Dan Ascher 19 July 2017

Chubb has launched a commercial auto group to serve companies with fleets of more than 500 vehicles in the US and Canada, the insurer said today.

The newly formed transportation industry practice will provide cover for truckers, bus operators, waste haulers, rental car companies, and airlines, as well as larger manufacturers and distributors.

Chubb indicated it was targeting clients that are willing to utilize large deductibles in their programme.

The new group will be headed up by David Brown who...

