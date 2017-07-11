Recent news:

Chubb creates global cyber unit under Bill Stewart

Matthew Neill 11 July 2017

Chubb is setting up a standalone cyber division under commercial cyber risk specialist Bill Stewart, who will lead its global practice in the segment across property and casualty (P&C) lines.

Stewart, hired from consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will also work with chief information security officer David Cowart to develop Chubb's cyber security practices, the Zurich-based insurer said today. Stewart will be based in New York.

As an executive vice president and division president, Stewart will coordinate strategic initiatives around...

