Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 July 2017

Search archive

Chubb creates global cyber unit under Bill Stewart

Matthew Neill 11 July 2017

Chubb is setting up a standalone cyber division under commercial cyber risk specialist Bill Stewart, who will lead its global practice in the segment across property and casualty (P&C) lines.

Stewart, hired from consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will also work with chief information security officer David Cowart to develop Chubb's cyber security practices, the Zurich-based insurer said today. Stewart will be based in New York.

As an executive vice president and division president, Stewart will coordinate strategic initiatives around...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π