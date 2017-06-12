Recent news:

Chubb boosts terrorism and war capacity by 50%

Ted Bunker 12 June 2017

Chubb has raised its capacity by 50 percent to $150mn or EUR150mn for terrorism, political violence and war risk coverage, citing the evolving threats facing large international firms.

The move "demonstrates our commitment to responding to growing client demand for certainty and comprehensive cover across the full range of perils", according to Piers Gregory, underwriting manager for terrorism and political violence within the company's Overseas General Insurance segment.

Previously, the capacity limits were $100mn and EUR100mn, the company said today...

