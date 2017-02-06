Recent news:

Chubb assigns global role for entertainment manager

Laura Board 6 February 2017

Chubb has expanded the remit of Francis Hernandez, entertainment manager for the UK and Ireland, to include the management of its international entertainment business.

In the new role of entertainment manager for overseas general insurance, Hernandez will oversee a business which offers cover for event cancellation, film and TV production and photography.

Hernandez will retain his responsibilities for the company's UK and London market portfolio and will continue to be based in London.

He will report to David Robinson, Chubb&#...

