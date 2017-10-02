Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 October 2017

Chubb adds $352mn to Q3 pre-tax cat bill

Catrin Shi 2 October 2017

Chubb is expecting $352mn in additional pre-tax losses from third quarter catastrophes, including $220mn in net insurance and reinsurance losses from Hurricane Maria.

The carrier's commercial and personal P&C businesses will book $152mn of pre-tax net losses tied to Maria, while the reinsurance segment will take a $53mn net loss, it said today. Estimated reinstatement premiums will cost an additional $15mn before tax.

The insurer also estimated its pre-tax net loss from the two Mexican earthquakes - which occurred on...

