30 June 2017

Chinese InsurTech start-up files for IPO: reports

Bernard Goyder 30 June 2017

Alibaba-backed Zhong An Online P&C Insurance has reportedly filed for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in what could be the world's first InsurTech IPO.

Zhong An, which is part-owned by fast-growing internet conglomerate Tencent, has reportedly submitted initial public offering documents.

Alibaba's Ant Financial has a 16 percent stake in the business, while Tencent owns 12 percent. Chinese insurer Ping An also has a 12 percent holding in the group, according to equity ownership details reported on...

