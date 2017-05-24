Recent news:

Chinese insurers well captialised: CIRC

Bernard Goyder 24 May 2017

A study by the Chinese insurance regulator has found that Chinese insurers tend to be well capitalised.

According to analysis by the Chinese Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), capitalisation levels vary in China, but most carriers were capitalised in access of the 100 percent minimum.



Personal lines carriers had an average solvency adequacy ratio of 230 percent, P&C insurers a ratio of 269 percent and reinsurers a ratio of 330 percent.

The watchdog found that the Chinese insurance industry is backed...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership