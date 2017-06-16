Recent news:

Chinese banks curtail dealings with Anbang: report

Bernard Goyder 16 June 2017

Chinese authorities have reportedly asked banks to suspend certain dealings with Anbang Insurance, amid an on-going investigation into the insurer.

According to Bloomberg, at least six Chinese banks have stopped distributing Anbang insurance policies. Some of these lenders chose to act before the government intervened, one source told the newswire.

About 90 percent of life premiums at Anbang stem from retail sales at banks.

The move comes after reports of the detention of Anbang chairman Xiaohui Wu earlier this month...

