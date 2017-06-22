Recent news:

China scrutiny focuses on Anbang and Fosun

Ted Bunker 22 June 2017

China-based insurers Anbang and Fosun have come under investigation by regulators examining the financing for billions of dollars in overseas deals involving high-profile assets such as the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York and the Cirque du Soleil theatre troupe, the Financial Times said.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission has placed the insurers under a forensic microscope along with Dalian Wanda and HNA Group in a probe that has put the brakes on dealmaking by the companies, the Times said...

