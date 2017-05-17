Recent news:

Chinas PICC expands use of internal reinsurance

Bernard Goyder 16 May 2017

The property and casualty division of the Peoples' Insurance Company China (PICC) has signed a new reinsurance agreement with PICC Re, according to a statement released today.

The deal will see PICC P&C cede property premiums to PICC Re in exchange for fees.

PICC will cede up to CNY50bn ($7.26bn) of its book per year in exchange for a maximum of CNY16bn ($2.3bn) in fees.

Both companies are owned by PICC Group.

The move is a sign that PICC is...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership