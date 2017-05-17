Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 May 2017

Search archive

Chinas PICC expands use of internal reinsurance

Bernard Goyder 16 May 2017

The property and casualty division of the Peoples' Insurance Company China (PICC) has signed a new reinsurance agreement with PICC Re, according to a statement released today.

The deal will see PICC P&C cede property premiums to PICC Re in exchange for fees.

PICC will cede up to CNY50bn ($7.26bn) of its book per year in exchange for a maximum of CNY16bn ($2.3bn) in fees.

Both companies are owned by PICC Group.

The move is a sign that PICC is...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π