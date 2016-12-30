Recent news:

China Re president steps down

Matthew Neill 30 December 2016

China Re president Zhang Hong has retired from his position and relinquished his seat on the state-owned reinsurer's board of directors.

Zhang was due to be replaced be current vice president He Chunlei with effect from 28 December, pending regulatory approval.

He (Chunlei) has also been approved by the board as executive director.

Zhang will continue to work with the company under a "supervisor's service contract", replacing Wang Yonggang, who has retired as chairman of the board of supervisors and...

