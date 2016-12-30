Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 December 2016

Search archive

China Re president steps down

Matthew Neill 30 December 2016

China Re president Zhang Hong has retired from his position and relinquished his seat on the state-owned reinsurer's board of directors.

Zhang was due to be replaced be current vice president He Chunlei with effect from 28 December, pending regulatory approval.

He (Chunlei) has also been approved by the board as executive director.

Zhang will continue to work with the company under a "supervisor's service contract", replacing Wang Yonggang, who has retired as chairman of the board of supervisors and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2016. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π