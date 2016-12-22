Recent news:

China curbs insurers expansion tactics

Laura Board 21 December 2016

Chinese insurers face restrictions on their investment activities at home and overseas following scattergun stock purchases, hostile domestic takeover bids and capital outflows that have weighed on the yuan.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) is widely expected to lower the ceiling on Chinese insurers' domestic equity investments as a proportion of total assets to 30 percent from 40 percent, having only recently lifted the threshold.

The regulator is also expected to cut the limit on an insurer's holding in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership