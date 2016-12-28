Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 December 2016

Search archive

China Cinda sells 41% of P&C unit to Shenzhen Investment

Ted Bunker 28 December 2016

China Cinda Asset Management Co has agreed to sell a 41 percent interest in Cinda Property & Casualty Insurance Co to Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co for 4.22bn renminbi (about $607mn), the state-backed seller said today.

The transaction resulted from a 22 December public auction of the stake through the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange, China Cinda said in a statement.

Shenzhen Investment placed the highest bid for the shares, which had a listing price of 2.45bn renminbi, according to Beijing-based China...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2016. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π