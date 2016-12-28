Recent news:

China Cinda sells 41% of P&C unit to Shenzhen Investment

Ted Bunker 28 December 2016

China Cinda Asset Management Co has agreed to sell a 41 percent interest in Cinda Property & Casualty Insurance Co to Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co for 4.22bn renminbi (about $607mn), the state-backed seller said today.

The transaction resulted from a 22 December public auction of the stake through the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange, China Cinda said in a statement.

Shenzhen Investment placed the highest bid for the shares, which had a listing price of 2.45bn renminbi, according to Beijing-based China...

