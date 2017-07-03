Recent news:

Childs replaces Jardine as Lloyd's deputy chairman

Bernard Goyder 3 July 2017

Robert Childs, the non-executive chairman of Hiscox, has been appointed to take over from XL Catlin's Paul Jardine as deputy chairman of Lloyd's.

Three deputy chairmen sit on the Council of Lloyd's. Childs joins Simon Beale, the MS Amlin chief underwriting officer and Andy Haste, chairman of Wonga Group, on the board.

Robert Childs started at Hiscox in 1986 and worked as active underwriter of Lloyd's Syndicate 33 between 1993 and 2005. He has 44 years' experience in the insurance...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership